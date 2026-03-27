The Kentucky Bach Choir Presents Love, Our Salvation

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First Presbyterian Church 171 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Kentucky Bach Choir Presents Love, Our Salvation

The Kentucky Bach Choir will offer its spring concert, "Love, Our Salvation," on Sunday evening, April 12, at 7:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 174 N Mill St in Lexington. The program features the Bach double-choir motet "Fürchte dich nicht"; several choruses from the Saint Matthew Passion accompanied by orchestra; unaccompanied motets by Orlando di Lasso, G.P. da Palestrina, and Johannes Brahms; and anthems by Herbert Howells, Gerald Finzi, and Paul Mealor. General admission: $35; Seniors: $25; Students: $10.

For more information visit kentuckybachchoir.org

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First Presbyterian Church 171 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
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