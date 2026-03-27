The Kentucky Bach Choir Presents Love, Our Salvation

The Kentucky Bach Choir will offer its spring concert, "Love, Our Salvation," on Sunday evening, April 12, at 7:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 174 N Mill St in Lexington. The program features the Bach double-choir motet "Fürchte dich nicht"; several choruses from the Saint Matthew Passion accompanied by orchestra; unaccompanied motets by Orlando di Lasso, G.P. da Palestrina, and Johannes Brahms; and anthems by Herbert Howells, Gerald Finzi, and Paul Mealor. General admission: $35; Seniors: $25; Students: $10.

For more information visit kentuckybachchoir.org