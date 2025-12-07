× Expand Photography by © Kopana Terry, http://www.kopana.net/ Kentucky Bach Choir

The Kentucky Bach Choir Presents Mary Bears a Promise

The Kentucky Bach Choir will offer its seasonal concert, Mary Bears a Promise, on Sunday evening, December 7, at 7:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 174 North Mill St in Lexington. The program includes a variety of repertoire from the 16th through the 21st centuries, including anthems, motets, Magnificat selections, a cantata, and an African-American spiritual, by J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach, G. P. da Palestrina, Benjamin Britten, Jester Hairston, and others.

General admission: $35; Seniors: $25; Students: $10

For more information visit kentuckybachchoir.org