The Kentucky Great Writers Series

to Google Calendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Kentucky Great Writers Series

The Kentucky Great Writers Series returns this fall on Tuesday, October 3 with readings from Christopher Rowe's Telling the Map, Richard H. Underwood's CrimeSong: True Crime Stories From Southern Murder Ballads, and Amelia Martens' The Spoons in the Grass Are There to Dig a Moat.

Sponsored in part by the Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, and the Reitzel-Cooke Foundation.

Tuesday, October 3 | 6PM-7:30PM

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning | 251 W Second St

FREE

For more information call 859.254.4175 or visit CarnegieCenterLex.org

Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Kentucky Great Writers Series - 2017-10-03 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Friday

September 29, 2017

Saturday

September 30, 2017

Sunday

October 1, 2017

Monday

October 2, 2017

Submit Yours