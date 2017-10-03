The Kentucky Great Writers Series

The Kentucky Great Writers Series returns this fall on Tuesday, October 3 with readings from Christopher Rowe's Telling the Map, Richard H. Underwood's CrimeSong: True Crime Stories From Southern Murder Ballads, and Amelia Martens' The Spoons in the Grass Are There to Dig a Moat.

Sponsored in part by the Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, and the Reitzel-Cooke Foundation.

Tuesday, October 3 | 6PM-7:30PM

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning | 251 W Second St

FREE

For more information call 859.254.4175 or visit CarnegieCenterLex.org