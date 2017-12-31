The Kentucky Headhunters NYE Bash

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

The Kentucky Headhunters NYE Bash

Time: VIP Lounge -7:00-9:30 p.m., Show - 9:00 p.m.

Admission: VIP/$75, Floor/$50, Balcony/$40

"What makes you weak, makes you stronger", says rhythm guitar player and vocalist Richard Young of the band's experiences together in 2016.

That quote seems to be the theme for On Safari, the southern rock, soon-to-be classic, tips the hat to family and the southern way of life. Southern rock fans can be certain of a strong showing by the Grammy award-winning group. Touted by Billboard as a "great American rock n' roll band", The Kentucky Headhunters will be making their way back to The Historic State Theater for a NYE Bash like no other. Appearing with special guests Kiss Kiss Bang !

Tickets go on sale October 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased online, or at the State Theater office, Monday-Friday between 9:30 and 5:00 p.m., or by calling 270-234-8258.

VIP tickets include preferred seating, dinner and 2 drinks.

For more information call  (270) 234-8258  or visit historicstatetheater.org

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Concerts & Live Music
270-234-8258
