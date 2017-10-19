The Kentucky Natural Classic Bodybuilding Competition

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

The Kentucky Natural Classic Bodybuilding Competition

The Kentucky Natural Classic returns for the second year in a row.  This pro qualifying event is sanctioned by the National Gym Association (NGA) and offers a wide array of contest for all levels of bodybuilding competitors.  Pre-judging is at 11am. The show will begin at 4pm.  Tickets will be sold at the door.  Pre-judging tickets are $20.  Tickets for the show are $30, and a combo ticket for both events is $45.  Children 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information visit kentuckynaturalbodybuilding.com.

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
