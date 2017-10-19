The Kentucky Natural Classic Bodybuilding Competition

The Kentucky Natural Classic returns for the second year in a row. This pro qualifying event is sanctioned by the National Gym Association (NGA) and offers a wide array of contest for all levels of bodybuilding competitors. Pre-judging is at 11am. The show will begin at 4pm. Tickets will be sold at the door. Pre-judging tickets are $20. Tickets for the show are $30, and a combo ticket for both events is $45. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information visit kentuckynaturalbodybuilding.com.