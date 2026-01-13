The Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Join us for a full weekend celebrating Kentucky’s rich music traditions! The contest features categories in fiddle, banjo, flatpick guitar, mandolin, old-time singing, dancing, and old-time banjo, with top performers earning prizes and statewide recognition.The contest is free to enter & registration is open.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org