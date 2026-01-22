× Expand Waypoint Experiences Kentucky Yoga Festival

The Kentucky Yoga Festival at Barren River Magic Campground

Kentucky Yoga Festival is a multi-day event offering yoga, meditation, and stillness activities for participants of all experience levels. Attendees can also enjoy art workshops, kayaking, and shopping for herbal teas, crystals, body care, yoga attire, and a wide range of beautiful creations at the Third Eye Market on-site.

This annual event will take place in the rolling hills of Kentucky at Barren River Magic Campground, located at 1696 Edwin Williams Road in Edmonton, next to the Little Barren River. Participants will learn from a range of knowledgeable, talented, and highly trained practitioners and instructors. Live musicians will create an incredible balance of energy, offering an atmosphere perfect for daytime healing and transformation through sound, as well as lively nighttime dance parties and communal drum circles.

“This annual event is aimed at providing several opportunities for people to reconnect and become their absolute best possible self,” said Paige Zen, CEO of Waypoint Experiences and Kentucky Yoga Festival Coordinator. “The Kentucky Yoga Festival is meant to provide a weekend of connection, growth, and exploration. We are a homegrown, grassroots, green event in our 8th year, and we look forward to sharing it with you.”

Ticket options range from a one-day pass to passes that include camping onsite. Kids aged 14 and under are free, and the Kentucky Yoga Festival will take place in rain or shine.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this event, please visit kyyogafest.com or email the event coordinators at info@playthinkfest.com.