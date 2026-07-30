The La Grange Book Fair at From the Ground Up Books
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From the Ground Up Books & Resources 205 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
FREE
The La Grange Book Fair features over forty independent authors selling and signing their latest works. Our official sponsor is Oldham County Tourism and Conventions. The fair is also sponsored by From the Ground Up Bookstore, The Imaginarium Convention and Hydra Publications
For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
From the Ground Up Books & Resources 205 E. Main Street , La Grange, Kentucky 40031