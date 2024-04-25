The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event - Alltech Arena

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is an eventing competition held at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky on the last weekend of April. Horse and rider duos compete at the highest level in the sport under the CCI5*-L designation. This is the same level as Olympic riders and the World Equestrian Games. Prize money of $400,000 is distributed among the top placings.

Although the event’s name continues to reflect its roots as a three-day competition, the Kentucky Three-Day Event currently takes place over four days (Thursday through Sunday). Due to a large number of entries, both Thursday and Friday are devoted to Dressage. Cross-Country is on Saturday, and show jumping is on Sunday. Join us for this exciting weekend of world-class equestrian competition.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/