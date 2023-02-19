The Last Five Years - A Modern Musical
to
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
This modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Dinner will be served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery. Play seating will be in the auditorium.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
Info
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance