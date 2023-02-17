× Expand The Last Five Years The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years - A Modern Musical

This modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Dinner will be served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery. Play seating will be in the auditorium.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org