The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas
By Jason Robert Brown. An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Directed by Nathan Henegar.
Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 8:00PM
Sat Apr 18, 2020 | 8:00PM
Sun Apr 19, 2020 | 3:00PM
Thu Apr 23, 2020 | 8:00PM
Fri Apr 24, 2020 | 8:00PM
Sat Apr 25, 2020 | 8:00PM
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/