The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas

By Jason Robert Brown. An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Directed by Nathan Henegar.

Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sat Apr 18, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sun Apr 19, 2020 | 3:00PM

Thu Apr 23, 2020 | 8:00PM

Fri Apr 24, 2020 | 8:00PM

Sat Apr 25, 2020 | 8:00PM

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/