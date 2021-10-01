The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas by Village Players of Fort Thomas

The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas

by Jason Robert Brown

October 1-3 and 7-9, 2021​

Courtesy of Music Theatre International

​

Cast & Crew:

Cathy - Amanda Marasch

Jamie - Jon Scheiding

​

Director - Nathan Henegar

Music/Vocal Director - Allen Lindsey

Producer - Jen Fischer Davis

​

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/