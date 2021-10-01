The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas by Village Players of Fort Thomas
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas
by Jason Robert Brown
October 1-3 and 7-9, 2021
Courtesy of Music Theatre International
Cast & Crew:
Cathy - Amanda Marasch
Jamie - Jon Scheiding
Director - Nathan Henegar
Music/Vocal Director - Allen Lindsey
Producer - Jen Fischer Davis
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/