The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas by Village Players of Fort Thomas

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

The Last Five Years by Village Players of Fort Thomas

by Jason Robert Brown

October 1-3 and 7-9, 2021​

Courtesy of Music Theatre International

Cast & Crew:

Cathy - Amanda Marasch

Jamie - Jon Scheiding

Director - Nathan Henegar

Music/Vocal Director - Allen Lindsey

Producer - Jen Fischer Davis

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

Info

Theater & Dance
859-781-3583
