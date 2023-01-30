The Legend of John Henry at Lexington Children's Theatre

It was the age of steel drivers and riverboat captains, of telegraphs and travel on horseback, of explosive dynamite and great coal steamers chugging along the rails. The tracks of The Transcontinental Railroad were being laid down faster than you could shake a stick at them – and John Henry knew he had to follow those tracks to his destiny. But when a new invention threatens to take his livelihood and those of all his steel-driving companions, he decides it’s time to take a stand. The race is on between man and machine, and John Henry is committed to the very end – even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice.

Adapted by Larry and Vivian Snipes

Best enjoyed by ages 8 and up

Location: The LCT Main Stage and On Tour

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org