The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro

2025-2026 SEASON

SUMMER SHORTS: This annual original play festival features one-act plays in their World Premiere, as they compete for cash prizes, and recognition by judges and the audience. Playwrights from around the globe submit their works for consideration, and only the best are chosen for this exciting production! Summer Shorts 2025 opens July 11, and runs through the 20th at TRINITY CENTRE. The show is sponsored by THE OWENSBORO BARBER SHOP and two anonymous supporters.

THE PRODUCERS: Mel Brooks’ cult favorite bursts into song in the funniest musical of them all! Playing September 5-14 at THE EMPRESS THEATER, it’s the story of a couple of shifty business men, and a scheme gone terribly, hilariously wrong! A cast of singing and dancing local players brings it to life, under the direction of Kayla Kelley.

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW: The classic tale of creepy phenomenon and 19th century superstition takes the stage October 17th with a package of comedy, suspense, and downright scares, just in time for Halloween! A play for young audiences, performed by adults, this longtime favorite will be presented through October 26th at THE EMPRESS THEATER. Sponsored by AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER.

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS: A play performed by young actors for young audiences, one of the most scintillating courtroom dramas ever written comes to life November 7, 8, and 9. Twelve diverse people decide the fate of a young man charged with murder. As they debate the evidence, they must confront the ideas and prejudices of their fellow jurors. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 pm, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 November 9th. At TRINITY CENTRE.

JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! Director Calli Whitmore leads a cast of all ages through this favorite holiday comedy. Young Junie B. is super excited about the Holiday Singalong and Secret Santa gift exchange. But when she draws the name of her arch-nemesis May…will this ruin Junie’s holiday or will the Christmas spirit prevail? Junie B. Jones plays December 5-14 at THE EMPRESS. Fans of the popular books will be thrilled to see the characters come to life!

DIAL M FOR MURDER: A tense and thrilling mystery, this classic drama has kept audiences guessing for generations. Expertly crafted and precisely plotted, the story of a husband’s diabolical plan to murder his wife promises crisp suspense and a roller coaster of emotions. February 13-22 at TRINITY CENTRE, you can dial F for fun with this classic thriller!

GAME OF TIARAS: A hilarious combination of Shakespearean tragedy and Game of Thrones, this youth production features student performers in side-splitting comedy filled with tragic characters, amazing plot twists, and an ever-mounting body count! Directed by young Srimayi Galla, Game of Tiaras will be at THE EMPRESS March 13-15. Friday and Saturday will be at 7:00 pm; Sunday the 15th at 2:00.

OUR TOWN: Thornton Wilder’s acclaimed drama has moved audiences since 1938. One of the great American plays, its depiction of small-town life, from birth to death, still speaks to families and communities around the world. Sponsored by RIVER VALLEY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH, the classic will close the season April 24-May 3 at THE EMPRESS.

The 2025-2026 Season Sponsor is OWENSBORO HEALTH. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:00 PM Sundays except where otherwise noted. Tickets for adults are $20.00. For patrons 18 and under, the price for youth productions is $10.00. Tickets may be purchased online at theatreworkshop.org. Also at the Box Office at (270) 683-5333.

THE EMPRESS THEATER is located at 418 Frederica, in downtown Owensboro. TRINITY CENTRE is around the corner at 407 W. Fifth St.

For more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org