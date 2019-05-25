The Lexington Singers Pops Jubilation at Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Singers 60th anniversary season will conclude with our ever popular Pops concert. The Pops Jubilation concert will feature a collage of soloists and ensemble numbers and the best of music from our past Pops concerts. This will most certainly fill your hearts with toe-tapping joy.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com