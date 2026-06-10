The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical at Shelby County Community Theatre

September 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20

Get ready for a high-voltage adventure with The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical ! When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he’s the son of a Greek god, his life is turned upside down as he’s thrust into a world of mythological monsters, epic quests, and unexpected heroes. With a stolen lightning bolt to recover and a war among the gods looming, Percy and his friends embark on a thrilling cross-country journey to set things right. Packed with humor, heart, and electrifying music, this action-filled musical is a fun and unforgettable ride for audiences of all ages.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/