The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at Leeds Center for the Arts

May 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2025 | Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:30 PM

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is a dynamic stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular young adult novel, "The Lightning Thief."

The musical follows the journey of Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon. When Zeus's lightning bolt is stolen, Percy sets out on a quest to clear his name and prevent a war among the gods. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures, forms unlikely friendships, and learns about his own powers. With an energetic score, witty dialogue, and thrilling adventures, The Lightning Thief brings Riordan's captivating story to life on stage, captivating audiences of all ages.

This show is directed by Vivian Snipes.

For more information, please visit leedscenter.org/