The Linda Ronstadt Songbook at the SkyPAC

Ann Hampton Callaway has been nominated for the Tony Award, named “Performer of the Year” by Broadwayworld.com, wrote the theme song for the hit TV show “The Nanny,” and performed with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Liza Minelli. Ann’s greatest acclaim may be from the legendary Linda Ronstadt, who said “It makes me feel good to know that someone of Ann Hampton Callaway’s caliber is singing these wonderful songs.” Enjoy an evening of Linda Ronstadt favorites including “You’re No Good,” and “Desperado.”

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com