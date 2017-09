The Lion King JR

Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world in this exciting tale of family, honor, and Hakuna Matata. Join our cast of over 50 actors ages 8-18 as they bring this classic tale to life in The Lion King JR.

Show Dates & Times:

November 10-12 & 17-19, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM | Sundays at 2:30 PM.

Child (age 2-12) – $8

Adult (age 13+) – $14

Senior (age 55+) – $12

For more information visit leedscenter.org