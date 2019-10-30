The Lion King at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Lion King at Kentucky Center for the Arts 

The Lion King continues to amaze, with astounding visuals that will make this a show youll remember forever. Marvel at the breathtaking spectacle of animals brought to life by an enormous company of international performers, whose detailed costumes, carved masks, and intricate makeup will transport you to the gorgeous vistas of the African savanna.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
502-566-5111
