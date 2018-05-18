The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at Leeds Center for the Arts

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at Leeds Center

This new dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels, and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. Local composers Brayden Bergman and Marcus Thomas provide a beautiful musical score while choreographers Sloan Theaker and Alexa Brandon create magical moments through dance. Directed by Drew Davidson and Eric Henninger with music Direction by Marcus Thomas and Mary Joy Nelson.

Show Dates and Times:

May 17, 2018 at 7:00 PM

May 18, 2018 at 7:00 PM

May 19, 2018 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

May 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

For more information call 859-744-6437or visit leedscenter.org