The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

 This new dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe , set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten land of Narnia. This story of love, faith, courage, and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.  

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.759.1752
