The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College

to Google Calendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00

Lindsey Wilson College V.P. Henry Auditorium 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Dramatized by Joseph Robinette 

from the story by C.S. Lewis.

July 25, 26, 27 - 7 p.m. CT

July 29 - 2 p.m. CT

Four children are evacuated from London during the Blitz. While exploring the Professor's house, they stumble across the gateway to another world, and the adventure begins. The land of Narnia is under the spell of the wicked White Witch, and the four very quickly find themselves caught up in a deadly struggle between good and evil.

TheatreFest! is hosted each summer on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 427 - 6848  visit theatrefestatlwc.org/

Info
Lindsey Wilson College V.P. Henry Auditorium 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College - 2018-07-25 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Submit Yours