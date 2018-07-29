The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Dramatized by Joseph Robinette

from the story by C.S. Lewis.

July 25, 26, 27 - 7 p.m. CT

July 29 - 2 p.m. CT

Four children are evacuated from London during the Blitz. While exploring the Professor's house, they stumble across the gateway to another world, and the adventure begins. The land of Narnia is under the spell of the wicked White Witch, and the four very quickly find themselves caught up in a deadly struggle between good and evil.

TheatreFest! is hosted each summer on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 427 - 6848 visit theatrefestatlwc.org/