The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s Production of Narnia the Musical

Friday, March 27, 2020 ∙ 7 P.M. ∙ Saturday, March 28, 2020 ∙ 2 & 7 P.M. Tickets: $12 (All Students Half-Price) Based on C.S. Lewis‘ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Book by Jules Tasca, Music by Thomas Tierney, Lyrics by Ted Drachman

The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org