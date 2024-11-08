The Little Mermaid JR at Leeds Center for the Arts

Nov. 8-10 & 15-17, 2024 | Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:30 PM

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is a thrilling stage adaptation, specially tailored for young performers and audiences alike. Dive into an underwater adventure as Ariel, a spirited mermaid princess, dares to defy the depths and pursue her dreams of life on land. But when she falls head over fins for the charming human prince, Eric, she must strike a perilous bargain with the conniving sea witch, Ursula. With her voice stolen and legs bestowed, Ariel embarks on a breathtaking journey, alongside her loyal friends, to win Eric's heart and reclaim her true destiny. Amidst catchy tunes like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World," experience the magic, romance, and daring escapades that make this junior musical an unforgettable aquatic extravaganza!

This show features young performers from all over central Kentucky! Don’t miss out on the magic!

The Little Mermaid JR runs around ninety minutes.

For more information, please visit leedscenter.org/