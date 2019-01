The Lone Star Rodeo Company

Lone Star Rodeo Company now resides in Crofton, KY on their 660 acre ranch. The family tradition of top-notch stock and competition, pageantry, and family entertainment has been carried on for the past 40 years by Preston Fowlkes, Jr.

The family commitment continues into the next generation with the entire family working side by side. Lone Star Rodeo produces over 40 events per year.

For information visit lonestarrodeocompany.com