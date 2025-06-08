× Expand Louisville Independent Business Alliance LIBA's Buy Local Fair at Lynn Family Stadium Fan Zone

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, June 8th from 11:00am-5:00pm at Lynn Family Stadium in the Fan Zone. The event will include booths from local retailers, organizations, and artists, as well as music, food and local libations, a cooking competition, a kid’s fun zone, and other surprises honoring LIBA’s 20th anniversary. Admission is free; stadium parking is $10 which supports LIBA and the Buy Local cause.

For more information, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.com