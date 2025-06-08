The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair

to

Lynn Family Stadium 350 Adams Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, June 8th from 11:00am-5:00pm at Lynn Family Stadium in the Fan Zone. The event will include booths from local retailers, organizations, and artists, as well as music, food and local libations, a cooking competition, a kid’s fun zone, and other surprises honoring LIBA’s 20th anniversary. Admission is free; stadium parking is $10 which supports LIBA and the Buy Local cause.

For more information, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.com

Info

Lynn Family Stadium 350 Adams Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Markets
to
Google Calendar - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair - 2025-06-08 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair - 2025-06-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair - 2025-06-08 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair - 2025-06-08 11:00:00 ical