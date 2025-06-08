The Louisville Independent Business Alliance Presents Buy Local Fair
to
Lynn Family Stadium 350 Adams Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Independent Business Alliance
LIBA's Buy Local Fair at Lynn Family Stadium Fan Zone
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, June 8th from 11:00am-5:00pm at Lynn Family Stadium in the Fan Zone. The event will include booths from local retailers, organizations, and artists, as well as music, food and local libations, a cooking competition, a kid’s fun zone, and other surprises honoring LIBA’s 20th anniversary. Admission is free; stadium parking is $10 which supports LIBA and the Buy Local cause.
For more information, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.com