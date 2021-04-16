The MCC Singers at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
MCC Singers are joined by two distinct acts making one incredibly memorable night. Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing big band spirit with an inventive edge. Tonic Sol-Fa has established itself not only as the most in-demand vocal group in the Midwest, but also as one of the most successful independent acts in America.
For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org