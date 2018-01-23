The Magic Play

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Magic Play

A successful magician takes the stage to perform card tricks and share personal anecdotes, under the illusion that he’s in control. But this time, the deck might be stacked against him. For there are some memories that, once conjured, can’t be made to disappear—and sometimes sleight of hand can’t summon the magic we need most. Filled with surprising twists and dazzling spectacle, The Magic Play is an exhilarating and poignant exploration of love, loss, and the importance of letting go.

Audience Advisory: Contains strong language.

Age Recommendation: 12+

No performance on Mondays.

For more information call 502-584-1205 or visit ActorsTheatre.org

Info
502-584-1205
