The Magic Silver Show: The Elena Diane Curris Juried Photomedia Exhibition

The Murray State University Galleries are pleased to present “The Magic Silver Show: The Elena Diane Curris Juried Photomedia Exhibition” to open the fall 2025 exhibition season.

This exhibition, which features a variety of work by many national and international artists, is an open-theme exhibit that showcases and celebrates the work of regional, national and international artists working in all photo media, including, but not limited to, traditional black and white or color photography, experimental or nontraditional light sensitive processes, digital media, film and video.

“The Magic Silver Show: The Elena Diane Curris Juried Photomedia Exhibition 2025” will be on view from Aug. 19 – Oct. 13 in the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the sixth and seventh floors of Price Doyle Fine Arts Center.

C. Rose Smith, the juror for “The Magic Silver Show,” will visit campus to present a juror’s talk on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. in Price Doyle Fine Arts room 623 located inside the gallery on the sixth floor. A reception for the exhibition will follow the talk in the gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 270.809.3011 or visit murraystate.edu