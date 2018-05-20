The Magic and the Wonder at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Three internationally acclaimed magicians are bringing their performances to Louisville to raise money for Kosair Kids®. Join us on May 20, 2018 at The Kentucky Center – Whitney Hall, for “The Magic & The Wonder 2018” starring Dan Sperry from "The Illusionist", Stuart MacDonald who "Fooled Penn and Teller", and from the Ukraine Maestro Voronin and Son. Headliner Dan Sperry is an international award-winning illusionist who toured for 5 years with "The Illusionist," the dynamic illusion and magic show that broke records across the United States and on Broadway. The fun starts at 4:00 PM with close-up magic in the lobby, and the show begins at 5:00 PM. All proceeds benefit Kosair Charities and The Kids Center for Pediatric therapies.

All three acts, coupled with local duo Patrick and Janice Miller, promise a night of Magic and Wonder for the whole family!

Tickets start at $27.50

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org