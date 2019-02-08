The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! at The Paramount Arts Center

Friday, February 8th at 7:30pm

–

Tickets: $38, $32, $24, $18

The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! tour comes to the Paramount Arts Center for one show only! Critics and audiences alike rave about Bill’s interactive magic & jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief.

Blagg’s show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you’ll never forget! You’ll witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more! The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! is more than a magic show, it’s an interactive magic experience!

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com