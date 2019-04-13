The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company

to Google Calendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00 iCalendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House

Based on the stories by beloved author Beatrix Potter, choreography by Luis Dominguez brings to life characters Peter Rabbit, Squirrel Nutkin, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Jeremy Fisher, and Farmer McGregor in this ballet composed by Tchaikovsky. Performed by Lexington Ballet Company and students of the Lexington Ballet at the Lexington Opera House

tickets: lexingtonballet.org

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

For more information call (859) 233-3925 or visit lexingtonballet.org

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00 iCalendar - The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company - 2019-04-13 14:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Submit Yours