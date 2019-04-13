The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House

Based on the stories by beloved author Beatrix Potter, choreography by Luis Dominguez brings to life characters Peter Rabbit, Squirrel Nutkin, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Jeremy Fisher, and Farmer McGregor in this ballet composed by Tchaikovsky. Performed by Lexington Ballet Company and students of the Lexington Ballet at the Lexington Opera House

tickets: lexingtonballet.org

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2019

Time: 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

For more information call (859) 233-3925 or visit lexingtonballet.org