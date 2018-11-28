The Making of an American: Martin Himler

The late Martin Himler, a Magyar (Hungarian) immigrant who came to Eastern Kentucky, affected the region’s economy with the founding of the Himler Coal Company and impacted people’s lives by the way he lived his own. Now, an event is being organized on the Morehead State University campus that gives insight into his life and legacy.

Author Cathy Cassady Corbin presents “The Making of an American: The Autobiography of a Hungarian Immigrant, Appalachian Entrepreneur, and OSS Officer, Martin Himler” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Athena Room at Camden-Carroll Library.

Proceeds of sales of the book go to the Martin County Historical and Genealogical Society to benefit the Himler Project, an on-going project to reconstruct the home of Mr. Himler in what was once a “coal town,” called Himlerville (now called Beauty). The “Himler House” hosted many meals and special events while accommodating several dignitaries from far and wide. The vision of the Himler Project is for the Himler House to become a center for both Hungarian immigrant culture and Kentucky coal mining history.

For more information call (606) 783-2200 or visit moreheadstate.edu/library