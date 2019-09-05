The Making of the First Quilt Mural: The Quilt City USA Murals Project 101

Sep 5, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Presented by Lead Artist Char Downs & Project Administrator Jay Downs Siska Ed.D.

In this presentation the unique mural project will be discussed including : the mission, city support, jury selection, and student education. The presenters will explain the prep and painting process as well as sharing the location of the 24/7 Quilt Gallery.

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net