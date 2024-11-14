The Mantle Rock Preserve : A Witness to the Trail of Tears at McCracken County Public Library

Thursday November 14, 2024

5:30 -6:30 PM

led by Shelly Morris, Kentucky Nature Conservancy and Bob Jost, Vice President of the Kentucky Chapter of the National Trail of Tears Association Mantle Rock Nature Preserve invites visitors to explore rare and unique natural features of Kentucky and offers the meaningful experience of retracing a portion of the Trail of Tears northern route.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net