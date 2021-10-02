The Marshall Tucker Band in Concert in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND in Concert in Beaver Dam

-  -August 21: GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS / Good To Be Bad Tour

-September 4: 3rd Annual Labor Day Weekend JAM at the DAM with:

 STEVE EARLE AND THE DUKES and LOS LOBOS

-October 2: THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND with COLT FORD and THE LACS

Seating capacity is limited. Tickets are currently available in groups or 2 or 4.

Lower arena pods include:

 -8’ x 8’ area with a reserved table, 4 chairs (4-person ticket), and food & drink table service.

Upper lawn tickets include:

 -Either 2-person or 4-person ticket and designated seating areas spaced in accordance with current safety guidelines. Lawn ticket guests may bring small folding chairs and/or blankets.

All shows will be presented in accordance with State and CDC safety guidelines.

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
270-298-0036
