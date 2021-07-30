The Marvelous Wonderettes at the Appalachian Center for the Arts

Take a trip back to the 1958 Springfield High school prom where we meet

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES;

four girls with voices as big as their bouffants and personalities as kooky as their crinoline skirts! from prom night to their ten year reunion the girls perform such classic hits as...

​

It's My Party * Mr. Sandman * Lollipop

Son of a Preacher Man * Leader of the Pack

Dream Lover * Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me

You Don't Own Me * RESPECT * Rescue Me AND MORE!

For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org