The Marvelous Wonderettes at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
Take a trip back to the 1958 Springfield High school prom where we meet
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES;
four girls with voices as big as their bouffants and personalities as kooky as their crinoline skirts! from prom night to their ten year reunion the girls perform such classic hits as...
It's My Party * Mr. Sandman * Lollipop
Son of a Preacher Man * Leader of the Pack
Dream Lover * Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me
You Don't Own Me * RESPECT * Rescue Me AND MORE!
For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org