The Master’s Collection Dinner at Woodford Reserve Distillery

The Master’s Collection Dinner celebrates the annual release of the Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection. The evening will feature a distillery tour followed by a dinner created to pair perfectly with the flavors of this year’s Master Collection including a specially created flavor wheel tasting. Paired cocktails are included with the meal and Master Distiller Chris Morris will be on hand for the celebration. As an added bonus, each guest is guaranteed the opportunity to reserve for purchase one bottle of each of this year’s 2018 Master’s Collection expressions: Oat Grain Kentucky Bourbon and Select American Oak Kentucky Bourbon.

COST: $100/person

Reservations required.

Master’s Collection Dinner Menu

Amuse Bouche: Wood Spice Pate de Fruit with Apple, Pear and Allspice Jelly

First Course: Roasted Acorn Squash, Acorn Flour Crumble, Sorghum Yogurt, Bourbon Balsamic Drizzle

Second Course: Swiss Chard Salad, Dried Cherry Pumpernickel Bread Crumbs, Aged Parmesan, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Third Course: Chicken Two Ways – Pecan Encrusted Chicken Breast, Oak Smoked Leg and Thigh, Roasted Mushrooms and Fall Roots, Burnt Orange and Sage Espagnole

Fourth Course: Charred Pumpkin Pound Cake, Hazelnut Syrup, Oatmeal Whipped Cream, Candied Apple Peel

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events.