The Masters Series at Frazier History Museum

This exclusive bourbon, moonshine, and craft beer event is a chance for visitors to immerse themselves into the pride of the Commonwealth with three Masters of Kentucky's booming beverage industry. In the third event of this crowd-pleasing Masters Series, guests will get a chance to taste products from Michter's American Whiskeys, Jeptha Creed Distillery, and Apocalypse Brew Works, while learning about the passion that goes into crafting great Kentucky spirited beverages. Michter's Vice President and Master of Maturation, Exec. V.P. and G.M, Andrea Wilson, Jeptha Creed Mother-Daughter combo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, and Apocalypse Brewmaster Leah Dienes, will lead tastings and share stories that take guest behind the curtain for an experience they won't soon forget. Guests will also enjoy inspired pairings throughout the evening's program. Live a little, come have a taste!

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org