The Masters Series at Frazier History Museum

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Masters Series at Frazier History Museum

This exclusive bourbon, brandy, and craft beer event is a chance for visitors to immerse themselves into the pride of the Commonwealth with Masters of Kentucky's booming beverage industry.

Maker's Mark Chief Operating Officer Rob Samuels, Copper & Kings Owner Joe Heron, and Against the Grain Owner & Brewmaster Jerry Gnagy, will lead tastings, and share stories that take guests behind the curtain for an experience they won't soon forget. Guests will also enjoy inspired pairings from premium caterer Wiltshire Pantry.

Price: $28 General Admission, $22 for Frazier Members.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Food & Drink, History
