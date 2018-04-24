The Men of Motown
Tyrone Dunn, T. Martel, and Billy Duvall, Jr. sing the hits of Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder.
For more information call 270-846-2426 or visit orchestrakentucky.com
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Men of Motown
Tyrone Dunn, T. Martel, and Billy Duvall, Jr. sing the hits of Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder.
For more information call 270-846-2426 or visit orchestrakentucky.com
August 7, 2017
August 8, 2017
August 9, 2017
August 10, 2017
August 11, 2017
August 12, 2017
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053