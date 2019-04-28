The Millennium Tour at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Millennium Tour at KFC Yum! Center

 B2K is bringing "The Millennium Tour" with Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V to the KFC Yum! Center on April 28, 2019!

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
