The Millers to Perform at The Ark Encounter

The rich heritage and unique sound of Gospel Music can often be traced back to the smooth harmonies possessed by musical families who have continually passed down this tradition from generation to generation. Such is the case with Randy Miller, Becky Miller, and Randy Simpson. Each of them learned family harmony very early in life, singing in churches and traveling with their respective families. These family and friends share a rich musical heritage, and it's most obvious that this heritage goes on and is alive and well still today, and, fortunately for Gospel Music lovers, continues in a new form with The Millers.

The Millers are a nationally known southern gospel group based in Winchester, VA. The Millers travel throughout the United States and Canada, performing at various concert venues and churches. Its members have also performed at Dollywood, The National Quartet Convention, and Silver Dollar City . They have shared the stage with some of the nation's most well-known gospel artists including many from the Gaither Homecoming Videos such as The Nelons, The Martins, The Whisnants, The Isaacs, Ann Downing and others.

We would love to see you at the Ark Encounter Thursday, August 19th at 1:30 pm.

For more information call (859) 727-2222 or visit arkencounter.com