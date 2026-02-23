The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant at Barn Lot Theater

April 16-19, 21, & 23-26, 2026

The Four Old Broads are back! Lurleen Dupree hosts the Seventh Annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant, and Martha Parcell is determined to win at any cost. However, contestants Beatrice, Eaddy, and Imogene have other ideas. But none of it will matter if Maude refuses to give up her crown! With a tambourine-playing squirrel, a Christmas-obsessed pageant hopeful, dueling Elvises, and a spray tanning disaster, hilarity ensues.

Rated PG-13 for adult thematic elements, and language throughout.

The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org