The Modern Gentlemen (aka) Frankie Valli's Four Seasons

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

The Modern Gentlemen (aka) Frankie Valli's Four Seasons

An all-star vocal group originally brought together by the legendary Frankie Valli! The perform with Frankie Valli across the world singing as his Four Seasons. With the stylings of classic vocal groups like The Four Freshmen and Hi-Lo’s, they blend todays sound of a Michael Bublé times four to create the ultimate vocal experience for all ages performing over 5 decades of classic hits from Rock, Pop and Doo-Wop!

They’ve toured all over the world from Royal Albert Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra, Broadway, Asia, Canada, and down under in Australia and New Zealand. They've appeared with The Beach Boys, The Manhattan Transfer, Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson and so many other greats, as well as performed for presidents of The United States and Prince William!

Tickets: $10, $25, $30, $35, $45, $50

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
