The Modern Landscape at New Editions Gallery

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Weather defined by strong deliberate lines and color or by intuitive atmospheric suggestions, the modern landscape has a huge language of possibilities and interpretations. With the common intent to paint and be inspired by nature's beauty, terms like colorful, bold, dreamy meditative, whimsical and meticulous come to mind to describe this diverse group of artists. 

Featuring: 

Teri Dryden, Angie Reed Garner, Ellen Glasgow, Heidi Harner, Rodney Hatfield, Philip High, Chris Segre-Lewis, Shawn Marshall, Dianne Martia, Dawna Scripps, Karen Spears Springate, David Stenulson, Sharon Weis, Lynn Sweet and Sheryl Zacharia.

Through November 4

Tuesday-Saturday, 11AM-5:30PM

New Editions Gallery | 500 W Short St

For more information call 859.266.2766 or visit NewEditionsGallery.com

New Editions Gallery 500 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky
