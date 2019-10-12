The Morehead Writing Project

The Morehead Writing Project (MWP) will host its annual fall retreat Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Morehead State campus.

This year’s event is called “A Story Runs Through It: Write What Matters.” Participants will learn ways to include information, argument and narrative into their writing, and to select relevant stories as well as how and when to embed description, information and argument into their work. The retreat is designed for MSU faculty, staff and students, as well as area writing, reading and English teachers and amateur and professional writers.

“This writing retreat is designed to bring joy and structure to your personal and professional writing,” said Dr. Deanna Mascle, instructor of English at MSU and director of the MWP. “Our writing retreats are always a delightful mix of educators and writers as there is always someone for everyone. I am always better for spending the day at one of our writing retreats and I suspect you will be too.”

The cost to attend the retreat is $50, which does not include lunch. Teachers who attend will earn six hours of professional development credit. Register online at https://moreheadwritingproject.org/writing-retreat/.

For more information on the Morehead Writing Project, visit www.moreheadwritingproject.org.

For information about English programs at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/english, email english@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-9448.

